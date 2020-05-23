Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Kendall, Grundy and Will counties until 3:30 PM CDT.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Northeastern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 239 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Yorkville to near Morris, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Oswego and Minooka around 255 PM CDT. Channahon around 300 PM CDT. Joliet, Plainfield, Shorewood and Elwood around 305 PM CDT. Naperville and Rockdale around 310 PM CDT. Lockport and Manhattan around 315 PM CDT. Romeoville, New Lenox and Ingalls Park around 320 PM CDT. Bolingbrook, Lemont and Woodridge around 325 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Fairmont, Preston Heights, Crystal Lawns and Crest Hill. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 241 and 269. I-80 between mile markers 118 and 140. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 7, and near mile marker 11.