Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Kankakee, Ford and Iroquois counties until 4:45 PM CDT.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... North central Ford County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois... * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 409 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cullom, or 10 miles north of Piper City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near, Herscher around 425 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Irwin, Cabery, Union Hill, Buckingham and Kempton.

A tornado watch remains in effect for this area.