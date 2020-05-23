Severe thunderstorm warning for part of Will county until 4:30 PM CDT.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wilmington, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near, Manhattan around 405 PM CDT. Peotone around 420 PM CDT. Monee around 430 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Symerton. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 326 and 332.
Elsewhere, strong thunderstorms were moving across southern Cook and eastern Will counties. Strong wind gusts and hail can be expected as this line moves into Lake county Indiana and southern lake Michigan through 4:30 PM.