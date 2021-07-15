Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ogle and western Winnebago Counties until 1AM CDT…

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR OGLE AND WESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTIES... At 1227 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near German Valley, or 9 miles northwest of Byron, moving east northeast at 40 mph. The Freeport airport gusted to 55 mph with this storm. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Rockford, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Polo, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Forreston, Durand, Stillman Valley, Lost Nation, Leaf River, Grand Detour, Seward, Adeline, Shirland, Baileyville, Woosung, Lake Summerset and Chana.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Ogle County in north central Illinois... Western Winnebago County in north central Illinois... * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1208 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Forreston, or 9 miles south of Freeport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rockford, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Polo, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Forreston, Durand, Stillman Valley, Lost Nation, Leaf River, Grand Detour, Seward, Adeline, Shirland, Baileyville, Woosung, Lake Summerset and Chana. This includes... Castle Rock State Park, Lowden State Park, Ogle County Fairgrounds, White Pines State Park, and Winnebago County Fairgrounds.