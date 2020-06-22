Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Will County until 2:30PM CDT

he National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 128 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Channahon, moving northeast at 20 mph. Another severe thunderstorm is just northwest of Monee. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Mokena, Frankfort, Channahon, Minooka, University Park, Ingalls Park, Shorewood, Manhattan, Elwood, Rockdale, Goodings Grove, Crest Hill and Frankfort Square. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 241 and 254. I-57 near mile marker 338. I-80 between mile markers 123 and 149. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 6. This includes... University of St. Francis, Channahon State Park, Chicagoland Speedway...Route 66 Raceway, Joliet Junior College, and Joliet Slammers Baseball.