Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Ogle County in north-central Illinois until 5:45PM CDT…

____________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Ogle County in north central Illinois... * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 448 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shannon, or 13 miles east of Mount Carroll, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near, Forreston around 500 PM CDT. Mount Morris around 510 PM CDT. Oregon around 515 PM CDT. Byron around 520 PM CDT. Stillman Valley around 525 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Adeline and Leaf River.

