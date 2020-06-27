Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Livingston and southern LaSalle Counties until 10PM CDT…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Northern Livingston County in central Illinois...
  Southern La Salle County in north central Illinois...

* Until 1000 PM CDT.

* At 853 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest
  of Streator, moving east at 50 mph.

  HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
           mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
  Odell around 920 PM CDT.
  Cullom around 935 PM CDT.

Including the following interstate... I-55 between mile markers 198
and 218.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

