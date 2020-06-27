Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Livingston and southern LaSalle Counties until 10PM CDT…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Livingston County in central Illinois... Southern La Salle County in north central Illinois... * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 853 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Streator, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Odell around 920 PM CDT. Cullom around 935 PM CDT. Including the following interstate... I-55 between mile markers 198 and 218. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

