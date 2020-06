Flood Advisory for... Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Eastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms producing moderate to heavy rain across much of the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, have already…