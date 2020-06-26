Severe Thunderstorm warning for northern DeKalb County and Kane County until 6:45PM CDT…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern De Kalb County in north central Illinois... Kane County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 536 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rockford Airport to near Rochelle, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Kirkland around 550 PM CDT. Kingston and Malta around 555 PM CDT. Genoa, DeKalb and Cortland around 605 PM CDT. Maple Park around 610 PM CDT. Huntley, Hampshire and Virgil around 615 PM CDT. Elburn and Lily Lake around 620 PM CDT. Elgin and Gilberts around 625 PM CDT. Carpentersville, St. Charles, Algonquin, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee, North Aurora and West Dundee around 630 PM CDT. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 83 and 108. I-90 between mile markers 42 and 56. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows.

