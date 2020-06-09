…Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Cook County until 3:30PM CDT…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 300 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Alsip, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Cicero, Evanston, Skokie, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Oak Park, Park Ridge, Maywood, Blue Island, Alsip, Brookfield, Franklin Park, Hinsdale, Westchester, La Grange, Forest Park, Justice, Chatham and River Forest. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 277 and 294. I-57 between mile markers 354 and 358. I-90 between mile markers 78 and 103. I-94 between mile markers 40 and 67. I-290 between mile markers 16 and 29. I-294 between mile markers 40 and 67.