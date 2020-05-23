Severe thunderstorm warning for NE Porter county until 6:00 PM CDT.

Porter IN- 542 PM CDT Sat May 23 2020 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PORTER COUNTY... At 542 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Town Of Pines to near Valparaiso, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near... Town Of Pines around 550 PM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northwestern Indiana.

