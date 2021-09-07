Severe Thunderstorm warning for Lee and DeKalb as well as portions of Ogle and Kane Counties until 2:30PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lee County in north central Illinois... Southeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois... De Kalb County in north central Illinois... Southwestern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 122 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ashton to near Dixon, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... DeKalb, Sycamore, Dixon, Campton Hills, Rochelle, Sandwich, Amboy, Shabbona, Elburn, Cortland, Hinckley, Somonauk, Waterman, Hillcrest, Maple Park, Malta, Franklin Grove, Lily Lake, Ashton and Paw Paw. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 78 and 102. I-88 between mile markers 47 and 106. This includes... Northern Illinois University, Sandwich Fairgrounds, and Lee County Fairgrounds.