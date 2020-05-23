Severe thunderstorm warning for Kankakee county until 5:00 PM CDT.

Severe thunderstorm warnings highlighted in orange.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kankakee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near, Bourbonnais around 425 PM CDT. Kankakee, Bradley and Aroma Park around 430 PM CDT. St. Anne around 440 PM CDT. Momence and Hopkins Park around 455 PM CDT. Grant Park around 500 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Sun River Terrace and Irwin. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 302 and 316. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.