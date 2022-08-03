The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 215 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Homer Glen, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Hammond, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Chicago Lawn, Englewood, South Shore, Roseland, Burbank, Lansing, Oak Forest, Harvey, Homer Glen, Blue Island, Munster, Dolton and Park Forest. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 330 and 358. I-80 between mile markers 144 and 155. I-90 between mile markers 101 and 107. I-94 between mile markers 57 and 74. I-294 between mile markers 57 and 74. I-355 near mile marker 8. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2. This includes... University of Chicago, Windy City Thunderbolts Baseball, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Governors State University, Moraine Valley Community College, Prairie State College, South Suburban College, Will County Fairgrounds, and Museum of Science and Industry.

