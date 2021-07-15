Severe Thunderstorm Warning for eastern Ogle and northwestern DeKalb Counties until 1:45AM CDT…

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN OGLE AND NORTHWESTERN
DE KALB COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for
north central Illinois.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT
FOR EASTERN OGLE AND NORTHWESTERN DE KALB COUNTIES...

At 112 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Davis Junction,
or 7 miles south of Rockford Airport, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Rochelle, Davis Junction, Kirkland, Hillcrest, Malta, Kingston,
Stillman Valley, Creston, Lindenwood, Monroe Center, Fairdale, Kings
and Chana.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Eastern Ogle County in north central Illinois...
  Northwestern De Kalb County in north central Illinois...

* Until 145 AM CDT.

* At 100 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Byron, moving
  east at 40 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Rochelle, Byron, Oregon, Davis Junction, Kirkland, Hillcrest,
  Malta, Kingston, Stillman Valley, Creston, Lindenwood, Monroe
  Center, Fairdale, Kings and Chana.

Including the following interstates...
 I-39 between mile markers 98 and 114.
 I-88 between mile markers 77 and 81.

