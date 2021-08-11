Severe thunderstorm warning for Du Page and NW Cook counties until 10:30 PM CDT.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 942 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winfield, or over Wheaton, moving east at 25 mph. DuPage Airport gusted to 56 mph at 930 PM CDT. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Schaumburg, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Bartlett, Ohare Airport, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Park Ridge, Addison, Glendale Heights, Elk Grove Village and St. Charles.