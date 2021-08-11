Severe thunderstorm warning for Du Page and NW Cook counties has been canceled.

1009 PM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this storm.
There are currently no severe weather warnings in effect for NE Illinois or NW Indiana. However, a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 2 AM CDT. Radar shows scattered showers and thunderstorms developing from SE Wisconsin into north central Illinois. Conditions remain favorable for some of these cells to produce damaging winds and large hail as the evening progresses.