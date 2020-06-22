Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Will and southeastern Cook Counties until 2:15PM CDT…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 112 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Frankfort, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Orland Park, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Lansing, New Lenox, Blue Island, Dolton, Park Forest, Matteson, Mokena, Frankfort, Midlothian, Steger, Flossmoor, Lynwood, Glenwood, University Park, Posen and Olympia Fields. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 332 and 352. I-80 between mile markers 137 and 138, and between mile markers 140 and 155. I-94 between mile markers 68 and 74. I-294 between mile markers 68 and 74. This includes... Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Governors State University, Prairie State College, and South Suburban College.