Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues until 6:15PM CDT for Newton, Porter, Lake and Jasper Counties in Indiana – cancelled for Will County, Illinois

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NEWTON...PORTER...LAKE AND JASPER COUNTIES... At 538 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hobart to Lowell to near Roselawn to Stockland, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Schererville, Hobart, Crown Point, Chesterton, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Rensselaer, DeMotte, Hebron, Kentland, Remington, Morocco, Wheatfield, Lake Village, Griffith and St. John.