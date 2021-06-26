Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues until 6:15PM CDT for Newton, Porter, Lake and Jasper Counties in Indiana – cancelled for Will County, Illinois

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT
FOR NEWTON...PORTER...LAKE AND JASPER COUNTIES...

At 538 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Hobart to Lowell to near Roselawn to Stockland, moving
northeast at 70 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
         homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Schererville, Hobart, Crown
Point, Chesterton, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Rensselaer, DeMotte, Hebron,
Kentland, Remington, Morocco, Wheatfield, Lake Village, Griffith and
St. John.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News