Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues until 6:15PM CDT for Newton, Porter, Lake and Jasper Counties in Indiana – cancelled for Will County, Illinois

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Government officials, wildlife managers and utility workers across the Pacific Northwest were trying to keep people and animals safe as a historic heat wave scorched the region Saturday.

Seattle reached 99 degrees Fahrenheit (37.22 degrees Celsius) by mid-afternoon Saturday, making it the hottest June day on record, according to the National Weather Service. Other cities and towns from eastern Washington state to Portland to southern Oregon were also expected to break records, with temperatures in many areas expected to top out up to 30 degrees above normal.