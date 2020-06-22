Severe Thunderstorm warning continues in effect until 3:45PM CDT for central Porter and east-central Lake Counties in Indiana

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT
FOR CENTRAL PORTER AND EAST CENTRAL LAKE COUNTIES...

At 255 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hobart and
Wheeler, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Hobart, Chesterton, Lake
Station, Porter, Burns Harbor, South Haven, Lakes Of The Four
Seasons, Lincoln Hills, Wheeler, Winfield, and New Chicago.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

