Severe Thunderstorm warning continues for northern Livingston County – ended for southern LaSalle County…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN LIVINGSTON COUNTY... ...The warning for Southern LaSalle County is no longer in effect... At 909 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Odell, or 9 miles north of Pontiac, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near... Odell around 915 PM CDT. Cullom around 935 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Cornell, Campus, Emington, Saunemin and Reddick.

