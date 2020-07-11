Severe Thunderstorm warning cancelled for Kankakee County – continued until 2PM CDT for Iroquois and Newton Counties

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN IROQUOIS AND SOUTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES...

At 138 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Morocco to near Martinton, moving southeast at 40
mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
         roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Martinton, Beaverville, Donovan, Papineau and Iroquois

