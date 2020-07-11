Severe Thunderstorm warning cancelled for Kankakee County – continued until 2PM CDT for Iroquois and Newton Counties

At 12:45PM CDT a band of showers and thunderstorms continues to weaken as it moves off to the east and south early this Saturday afternoon (see weather radar map below). Thunderstorms gusty winds and brief heavy downpours are primarily confined to the leading edge of the band south of Interstate-80.

The National Storm Prediction Center latest Convective Outlook has the western portions of the Chicago area in a Slight Risk (yellow-shaded area on the map below) and the remainder of the area under a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms mainly late this afternoon into the overnight hours.