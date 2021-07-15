Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Boone and eastern Winnebago Counties until 1:30AM CDT…

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 130 AM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and are exiting the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for north central Illinois.
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES... At 113 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Capron, or near Poplar Grove, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Davis Junction, Capron, Timberlane, New Milford, Garden Prairie and Caledonia.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Winnebago County in north central Illinois... Boone County in north central Illinois... * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1246 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockford, moving east northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Davis Junction, Capron, Timberlane, New Milford, Garden Prairie and Caledonia. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 115 and 123. I-90 between mile markers 0 and 31. This includes... Boone County Fairgrounds, Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Rivets Baseball, and Rockford Speedway.