Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Boone and eastern Winnebago Counties until 1:30AM CDT…

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WINNEBAGO AND
BOONE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 130 AM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and are exiting the warned area. Therefore, the warning will
be allowed to expire.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for
north central Illinois.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES...

At 113 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Capron, or near
Poplar Grove, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, Poplar
Grove, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Davis
Junction, Capron, Timberlane, New Milford, Garden Prairie and
Caledonia.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Eastern Winnebago County in north central Illinois...
  Boone County in north central Illinois...

* Until 130 AM CDT.

* At 1246 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockford,
  moving east northeast at 45 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South
  Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake,
  Cherry Valley, Davis Junction, Capron, Timberlane, New Milford,
  Garden Prairie and Caledonia.

Including the following interstates...
 I-39 between mile markers 115 and 123.
 I-90 between mile markers 0 and 31.

This includes...  Boone County Fairgrounds, Rock Cut State Park, Rock
Valley College, Rockford Rivets Baseball, and Rockford Speedway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News