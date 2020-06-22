Severe Thunderstorm warning remains in effect for central Porter County in Indiana until 3:45PM CDT – Warning for Lake County, Indiana cancelled

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT
FOR CENTRAL PORTER COUNTY...

At 303 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wheeler, moving
east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Porter, Burns Harbor, South Haven,
Lincoln Hills, Wheeler, and Lakes of the Four Seasons.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

