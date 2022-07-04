Update 10:40PM CDT…

The Warning for Boone and McHenry Counties has bee cancelled.

Updated 10:26PM CDT...

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR WESTERN MCHENRY AND EAST CENTRAL BOONE COUNTIES... At 1026 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harvard, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Woodstock, Harvard, Marengo, Capron, Hebron, Union and Chemung. _________________________________________________________________



The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... Northeastern Boone County in north central Illinois... * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1005 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Capron, or near Poplar Grove, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Woodstock, Harvard, Marengo, Capron, Hebron, Union and Chemung.