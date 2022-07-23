Update:

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM
WATCH 487 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LA SALLE

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

GRUNDY                KANKAKEE

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

JASPER                NEWTON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOURBONNAIS, COAL CITY, DEMOTTE,
KANKAKEE, KENTLAND, LA SALLE, MARSEILLES, MENDOTA, MINOOKA,
MOROCCO, MORRIS, OTTAWA, RENSSELAER, ROSELAWN, AND STREATOR.
__________________________________________________________________
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northern Illinois
     Extreme northwestern Indiana
     Extreme southern Wisconsin
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Saturday morning from 400 AM until 1000 AM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...An increasingly organized cluster of thunderstorms moving
   into northwestern IL, the northern gust front of which produced a
   measured 54-kt gust at DBQ, is expanding and moving into a favorably
   moist/unstable airmass west of a separate convective cluster along
   the southwest shore of Lake Michigan.  The western complex may
   continue to pose a severe-gust threat as it crosses the watch area
   this morning.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45
   statute miles north and south of a line from 60 miles west of
   Rockford IL to 70 miles east of Rockford IL.
.    ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

   BOONE                CARROLL             COOK                
   DE KALB              DUPAGE              KANE                
   KENDALL              LAKE                LEE                 
   MCHENRY              OGLE                STEPHENSON          
   WHITESIDE            WILL                WINNEBAGO           


   INC089-127-231500-
   /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0487.220723T0900Z-220723T1500Z/

   IN 
   .    INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

   LAKE                 PORTER              


   WIC045-059-101-105-127-231500-
   /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0487.220723T0900Z-220723T1500Z/

   WI 
   .    WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

   GREEN                KENOSHA             RACINE              
   ROCK                 WALWORTH