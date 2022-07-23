Update:

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 487 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS LA SALLE IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS GRUNDY KANKAKEE IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST INDIANA JASPER NEWTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOURBONNAIS, COAL CITY, DEMOTTE, KANKAKEE, KENTLAND, LA SALLE, MARSEILLES, MENDOTA, MINOOKA, MOROCCO, MORRIS, OTTAWA, RENSSELAER, ROSELAWN, AND STREATOR. __________________________________________________________________

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northern Illinois Extreme northwestern Indiana Extreme southern Wisconsin Lake Michigan * Effective this Saturday morning from 400 AM until 1000 AM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...An increasingly organized cluster of thunderstorms moving into northwestern IL, the northern gust front of which produced a measured 54-kt gust at DBQ, is expanding and moving into a favorably moist/unstable airmass west of a separate convective cluster along the southwest shore of Lake Michigan. The western complex may continue to pose a severe-gust threat as it crosses the watch area this morning. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45 statute miles north and south of a line from 60 miles west of Rockford IL to 70 miles east of Rockford IL. . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE CARROLL COOK DE KALB DUPAGE KANE KENDALL LAKE LEE MCHENRY OGLE STEPHENSON WHITESIDE WILL WINNEBAGO INC089-127-231500- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0487.220723T0900Z-220723T1500Z/ IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE LAKE PORTER WIC045-059-101-105-127-231500- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0487.220723T0900Z-220723T1500Z/ WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE GREEN KENOSHA RACINE ROCK WALWORTH