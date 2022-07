SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 430 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ILC007-037-053-063-075-089-091-093-099-103-105-141-197-050000- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0430.220704T2050Z-220705T0000Z/ IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE DE KALB FORD GRUNDY IROQUOIS KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LA SALLE LEE LIVINGSTON OGLE WILL IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON JASPER NEWTON

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction