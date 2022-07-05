Update 1:42AM CDT…

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 AM CDT... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northeastern Illinois. _________________________________________________________________

Updated 1:03AM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY...CANCEL WILL AND DUPAGE COUNTIES... At 103 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midlothian, or over Blue Island, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Roseland, South Shore, Englewood, Burbank, Lansing, Oak Forest, Harvey, Blue Island, Dolton, Park Forest, Homewood, Alsip, Matteson and Palos Hills. This includes... Windy City Thunderbolts Baseball, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Moraine Valley Community College, Prairie State College, and South Suburban College. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 340 and 358. I-80 between mile markers 150 and 155. I-90 between mile markers 103 and 107. I-94 between mile markers 61 and 74. I-294 between mile markers 61 and 74. __________________________________________________________________

Updated 12:52AM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL...SOUTHERN DUPAGE AND SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1252 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Palos Hills, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Cicero, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Calumet City, Woodridge, Chicago Heights, Chicago Lawn, Englewood, South Shore and Roseland. This includes... Argonne National Laboratory, Brookfield Zoo, SeatGeek Stadium, University of Chicago, University of St. Francis, Windy City Thunderbolts Baseball, Benedictine University, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Joliet Slammers Baseball, Lewis University, Moraine Valley Community College, Prairie State College, South Suburban College, Museum of Science and Industry, and North Central College. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 257 and 289. I-57 between mile markers 339 and 358. I-80 between mile markers 130 and 155. I-90 between mile markers 101 and 107. I-94 between mile markers 56 and 74. I-294 between mile markers 56 and 74. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 19. _____________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1236 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Chicago, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Cicero, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Calumet City, Woodridge, Chicago Heights, Chicago Lawn, Englewood and South Shore. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 257 and 289. I-57 between mile markers 339 and 358. I-80 between mile markers 130 and 155. I-88 between mile markers 121 and 133. I-90 between mile markers 101 and 107. I-94 between mile markers 56 and 74. I-294 between mile markers 56 and 74. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 22. This includes... Argonne National Laboratory, Brookfield Zoo, SeatGeek Stadium, University of Chicago, University of St. Francis, Windy City Thunderbolts Baseball, Benedictine University, College of DuPage, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Joliet Slammers Baseball, Lewis University, Moraine Valley Community College, Morton Arboretum, Prairie State College, South Suburban College, Museum of Science and Industry, and North Central College.