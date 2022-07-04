Update 3:48PM CDT…

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WINNEBAGO AND NORTHERN BOONE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Warm is in effect for far southern Winnebago county. ___________________________________________________________________

Update 3:24PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR WINNEBAGO AND NORTHERN BOONE COUNTIES... At 324 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Freeport to near Durand to 6 miles north of Clinton, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand, Timberlane, Seward, Caledonia, Shirland, Lake Summerset and Harrison. This includes... Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Rivets Baseball, Rockford Speedway, and Winnebago County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 1 and 17. ______________________________________________________________________

Update 3:10PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR WINNEBAGO AND NORTHERN BOONE COUNTIES... At 309 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Freeport to Durand to Janesville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand, Timberlane, Seward, Caledonia, Shirland, Lake Summerset and Harrison. This includes... Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Rivets Baseball, Rockford Speedway, and Winnebago County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 1 and 17. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ____________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Winnebago County in north central Illinois... Northern Boone County in north central Illinois... * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 249 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lena to 7 miles southeast of Monroe to near Evansville, moving southeast at 35 mph. These storms have a history of producing wind damage in Lafayette county. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand, Timberlane, Seward, Caledonia, Shirland, Lake Summerset and Harrison. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 1 and 17. This includes... Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Rivets Baseball, Rockford Speedway, and Winnebago County Fairgrounds.