Update 9:20PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MCHENRY AND NORTHEASTERN BOONE COUNTIES... At 920 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Capron, or near Harvard, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Harvard, Poplar Grove, Capron, Hebron and Chemung. ____________________________________________________________________

Update 9:03PM CDT…



...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MCHENRY AND NORTHERN BOONE COUNTIES...WARNING NO LONGER IN EFFECT FOR WINNEBAGO COUNTY... At 902 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Capron, or near Poplar Grove, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The strongest winds are heading toward Capron! SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Harvard, Poplar Grove, Candlewick Lake, Sharon, Capron, Hebron, Garden Prairie, Chemung and Caledonia. _________________________________________________________________

Update 8:44PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WINNEBAGO...NORTHWESTERN MCHENRY AND NORTHERN BOONE COUNTIES... At 844 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Beloit, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Beloit, Roscoe, Harvard, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Candlewick Lake, Sharon, Capron, Hebron, Timberlane, Garden Prairie, Chemung and Caledonia. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 0 and 5. _____________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Winnebago County in north central Illinois... Northwestern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Boone County in north central Illinois... * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 832 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Beloit, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. This storm is also exhibiting weak low-level rotation. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Beloit, Roscoe, Harvard, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Candlewick Lake, Sharon, Capron, Hebron, Timberlane, Garden Prairie, Chemung and Caledonia. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 0 and 5.