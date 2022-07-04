Update 9:49PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN BOONE COUNTY...THE WARNING FOR WINNEBAGO CO IS CANCELLED... At 949 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clinton, or 7 miles north of Poplar Grove, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Poplar Grove and Capron. ____________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Winnebago County in north central Illinois... Northern Boone County in north central Illinois... * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 930 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Beloit, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Beloit, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Candlewick Lake, Capron and Caledonia. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 0 and 5.