Updated 11:43PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR BOONE COUNTY...WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR WINNEBAGO COUNTY... At 1143 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marengo, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Belvidere, Loves Park, Poplar Grove, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Timberlane, Garden Prairie and Caledonia. This includes... Boone County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 19 and 31. ____________________________________________________________________

Update 11:27PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES... At 1125 PM CDT, numerous severe thunderstorm were located over northern Illinois moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, Poplar Grove, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Timberlane, Garden Prairie and Caledonia. This includes... Boone County Fairgrounds, Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Rivets Baseball, and Rockford Speedway. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 121 and 123. I-90 between mile markers 5 and 31. _______________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Winnebago County in north central Illinois... Boone County in north central Illinois... * Until midnight CDT. * At 1104 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Loves Park, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, Poplar Grove, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Timberlane, Garden Prairie and Caledonia. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 121 and 123. I-90 between mile markers 5 and 31. This includes... Boone County Fairgrounds, Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Rivets Baseball, and Rockford Speedway.