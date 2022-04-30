Update 7:28PM…

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WILL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. ____________________________________________________________________

Update 7:07PM…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WILL COUNTY... At 707 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Wheaton to near Elwood, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Mokena, Frankfort, Channahon, Minooka, Braidwood, Wilmington, Crest Hill and Shorewood. This includes... University of St. Francis, Channahon State Park, Chicagoland Speedway...Route 66 Raceway, Joliet Junior College, Joliet Slammers Baseball, and Lewis University. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 235 and 269. I-80 between mile markers 123 and 149. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 7, near mile marker 11, and between mile markers 13 and 14. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. ____________________________________________________________________

Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 651 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Will County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 650 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Boulder Hill to near Coal City, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Mokena, Frankfort, Channahon, Minooka, Braidwood, Wilmington, Crest Hill and Shorewood. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 235 and 269. I-80 between mile markers 123 and 149. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 7, near mile marker 11, and between mile markers 13 and 14. This includes... University of St. Francis, Channahon State Park, Chicagoland Speedway...Route 66 Raceway, Joliet Junior College, Joliet Slammers Baseball, and Lewis University. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois.