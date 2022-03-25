Update 5:26PM…Warning Expires…

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. ___________________________________________________________________

Update 5:09PM…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY...WARNING ENDED FOR WILL CO At 509 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Holland, or over Lansing, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Roseland, Burbank, Lansing, Oak Forest, Harvey, Blue Island, Dolton, Park Forest, Homewood, Alsip, Matteson, Frankfort, Steger, Ashburn and Chatham. This includes... Windy City Thunderbolts Baseball, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Prairie State College, and South Suburban College. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 339 and 358. I-80 between mile markers 150 and 155. I-90 between mile markers 104 and 107. I-94 between mile markers 61 and 74. I-294 between mile markers 61 and 74. ___________________________________________________________________

Update 4:55PM…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL WILL AND SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 455 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Orland Park, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and small, non-damaging hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Roseland, South Shore, Chicago Lawn, Burbank, Lansing, Oak Forest, Harvey, Blue Island, Dolton, Park Forest, Homewood, Alsip, Matteson and Mokena. This includes... Windy City Thunderbolts Baseball, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Moraine Valley Community College, Prairie State College, and South Suburban College. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 277 and 280. I-57 between mile markers 338 and 358. I-80 between mile markers 143 and 155. I-90 between mile markers 104 and 107. I-94 between mile markers 61 and 74. I-294 between mile markers 61 and 74. ____________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 444 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lemont, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Roseland, South Shore, Chicago Lawn, Burbank, Lansing, Oak Forest, Harvey, Homer Glen, Blue Island, Dolton, Park Forest, Homewood, Alsip and Matteson. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 277 and 280. I-57 between mile markers 338 and 358. I-80 between mile markers 143 and 155. I-90 between mile markers 104 and 107. I-94 between mile markers 61 and 74. I-294 between mile markers 61 and 74. I-355 between mile markers 8 and 10. This includes... Windy City Thunderbolts Baseball, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Moraine Valley Community College, Prairie State College, and South Suburban College.