Update 7:29PM CDT…



...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. ____________________________________________________________________

Update 7:24PM CDT…



...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY...WARNING CANCELLED FOR MCHENRY CO... At 722 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles southeast of Wind Point to 10 miles east of Beach Park to Libertyville to near Woodstock, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Highland Park, Round Lake Beach, Vernon Hills, Zion, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Lake Forest, Round Lake, Wauconda and Fox Lake. This includes... College of Lake County, Great Lakes Naval Training Center, IL Beach State Park, Lake County IL Fairgrounds, Lake Forest College, Ravinia Music Festival, and Six Flags Great America. Including the following interstates... I-94 between mile markers 7 and 26. I-294 between mile markers 7 and 26. ___________________________________________________________________

Update 7:15PM CDT…



..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR LAKE AND EASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES... At 713 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Wind Point to 7 miles southeast of Winthrop Harbor to Grayslake to near Woodstock, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Crystal Lake, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Lake in the Hills, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Woodstock, Zion, Huntley and Grayslake. This includes... Chain O Lakes State Park, College of Lake County, Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Lake County Fielders Baseball, Lake County IL Fairgrounds, Lake Forest College, McHenry County College, McHenry County Fairgrounds, Moraine Hills State Park, Ravinia Music Festival, and Six Flags Great America. Including the following interstates... I-94 between mile markers 1 and 26. I-294 between mile markers 1 and 26. ___________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lake County in northeastern Illinois... McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 641 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wind Point to near Yorkville to near Wheatland to Walworth, moving southeast at 55 mph. These storms have a history of producing wind damage across southeast Wisconsin. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Observations and public reports. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Crystal Lake, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Lake in the Hills, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Woodstock, Zion, Huntley and Grayslake. Including the following interstates... I-90 between mile markers 32 and 41. I-94 between mile markers 1 and 25. I-294 between mile markers 1 and 25. This includes... Chain O Lakes State Park, College of Lake County, Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Lake County Fielders Baseball, Lake County IL Fairgrounds, Lake Forest College, Mchenry County College, Mchenry County Fairgrounds, Moraine Hills State Park, Ravinia Music Festival, and Six Flags Great America.