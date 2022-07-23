Update:

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT/845 AM EDT/ FOR SOUTHERN NEWTON...BENTON AND JASPER COUNTIES... At 723 AM CDT/823 AM EDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Francesville to near Wolcott to near Fowler, moving southeast at 45 mph. These storms have a history of producing severe wind gusts. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Rensselaer, Fowler, Kentland, Otterbein, Remington, Morocco, Oxford, Goodland, Brook, Boswell, Earl Park, Hanging Grove, Collegeville, Mount Ayr, Wadena, Swanington, Baileys Corner, Foresman, Parr and Templeton. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 220. _________________________________________________________________

Update:

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT/845 AM EDT/ FOR NEWTON...BENTON AND JASPER COUNTIES... At 709 AM CDT/809 AM EDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Medaryville to near Rensselaer to near Goodland, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Rensselaer, DeMotte, Fowler, Kentland, Otterbein, Remington, Morocco, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Oxford, Goodland, Brook, Boswell, Earl Park, Hanging Grove, Collegeville, Mount Ayr, Stoutsburg, Foresman and Fair Oaks. This includes... US 41 Dragway. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 232. ____________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Benton County in northwestern Indiana... Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 745 AM CDT/845 AM EDT/. * At 646 AM CDT/746 AM EDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kouts to near Roselawn to 6 miles south of Hopkins Park, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rensselaer, DeMotte, Fowler, Kentland, Otterbein, Remington, Morocco, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Oxford, Goodland, Brook, Boswell, Earl Park, Hanging Grove, Collegeville, Mount Ayr, Stoutsburg, Foresman and Fair Oaks. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 232. This includes... US 41 Dragway.