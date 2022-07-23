Update 7:15AM CDT:

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LA SALLE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for north central Illinois. __________________________________________________________________

Update:

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL LA SALLE COUNTY... At 701 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Naplate, or over Ottawa, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Ottawa, Grand Ridge, Naplate and Leonore. This includes... Buffalo Rock State Park and Starved Rock State Park. Including the following interstate... I-80 between mile markers 85 and 92. __________________________________________________________________

he National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... West central La Salle County in north central Illinois... * Until 730 AM CDT. * At 642 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Peru, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Ottawa, Peru, La Salle, Spring Valley, Oglesby, North Utica, Tonica, Grand Ridge, Naplate, Cedar Point and Leonore. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 49 and 62. I-80 between mile markers 73 and 92. This includes...Buffalo Rock State Park, Illinois Valley Community College, Matthiessen State Park, and Starved Rock State Park.