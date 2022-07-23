Update:

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN KANKAKEE...NORTHERN NEWTON AND SOUTHERN LAKE COUNTIES... At 654 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near La Crosse to 6 miles south of Roselawn to near Martinton, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Kankakee, Bradley, Momence, Herscher, Lake Village, Roselawn, St. Anne, Chebanse, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Shelby, Sun River Terrace, Buckingham, Sammons Point, Schneider, Irwin, Sumava Resorts and Thayer. This includes... Kankakee Community College and Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 303 and 313. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 233 and 240. _________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 620 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Portage to near Beecher to 6 miles south of Lakewood Shores, moving southeast at 55 mph. These storms have a history of producing wind damage. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Portage, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Kankakee, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Manteno, Momence, Herscher, Lake Village and Griffith. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 303 and 324. Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 15. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 3 and 21. Indiana I-94 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 233 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Illiana Motor Speedway, Kankakee Community College, Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway, Kankakee River State Park, Lake County Fairgrounds, Olivet Nazarine University, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball.