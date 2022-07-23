...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN WILL AND SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 624 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Gary to Beecher to 6 miles northwest of Limestone, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Hammond, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, South Shore, Roseland, Lansing, Oak Forest, Harvey, Blue Island, Munster, Dolton, Park Forest, Homewood, Alsip, Matteson, Mokena, Frankfort and Steger. This includes... Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Governors State University, Prairie State College, South Suburban College, and Will County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 325 and 355, and near mile marker 358. I-80 between mile markers 148 and 155. I-90 between mile markers 104 and 107. I-94 between mile markers 63 and 74. I-294 between mile markers 63 and 74. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction