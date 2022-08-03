The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Livingston County in central Illinois... Eastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... Ford County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois... Southwestern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 155 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Manteno to 8 miles west of Ashkum to near Saybrook, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Lowell, Manteno, Gibson City, Momence, Gilman, Clifton, Chatsworth, Onarga, Grant Park, St. Anne, Chebanse, Piper City, Ashkum, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Martinton and Crescent City. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 271 and 319. This includes... Kankakee Community College, Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway, and Olivet Nazarine University.

