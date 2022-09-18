Update 11:54PM…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR EASTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTY... At 1153 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saunemin, or 8 miles east of Pontiac, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Pontiac, Fairbury, Chatsworth, Forrest, Odell, Cullom, Saunemin, Campus, Emington and Strawn. Including the following interstate... I-55 between mile markers 189 and 209. __________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Livingston County in central Illinois... * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1132 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pontiac, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Pontiac, Fairbury, Chatsworth, Gridley, Forrest, Flanagan, Odell, Cullom, Saunemin, Campus, Emington and Strawn. Including the following interstate... I-55 between mile markers 188 and 209.