..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LIVINGSTON COUNTY... At 1122 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near El Paso, or 13 miles northeast of Eureka, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Gridley and Flanagan. Including the following interstate... I-55 between mile markers 188 and 191.

