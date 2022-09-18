Updare 11:28PM…



...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND NORTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, more thunderstorms may track across this area through early overnight. ___________________________________________________________________

Update 11:20PM…



...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND NORTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES... At 1119 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dunning, or over Norridge, moving east at 50 mph. Hail up to one and a half inches in diameter was reported at 1050 PM in St. Charles with this storm. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Schaumburg, Des Plaines, Berwyn, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Ohare Airport, Park Ridge, Addison, Elk Grove Village, Niles, Austin, Glen Ellyn, Melrose Park, Maywood, Brookfield, Franklin Park and Hinsdale. ____________________________________________________________________

Update 11:10PM…



...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK CO...KANE CO CANCELLED... At 1107 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Addison, moving east at 45 mph. Numerous reports of penny to nickel size hail have been received with this storm from western Kane County into DuPage County. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Naperville, Schaumburg, Des Plaines, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Bartlett, Ohare Airport, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Park Ridge, Addison, Glendale Heights and Elk Grove Village. _____________________________________________________________________

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL KANE...DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1058 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carol Stream, moving east at 45 mph. Hail to penny and nickel size was reported in St. Charles and at DuPage Airport with this storm. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Aurora, Schaumburg, Des Plaines, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Bartlett, Ohare Airport, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Park Ridge, Addison, Glendale Heights and Elk Grove Village. This includes... Brookfield Zoo, Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, Triton College, College of DuPage, DuPage County Fairgrounds, Fermilab, Kane County Cougars Ballpark, Morton Arboretum, and Wheaton College. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 133 and 140. I-90 between mile markers 73 and 82. I-290 between mile markers 3 and 22. I-355 between mile markers 22 and 30.