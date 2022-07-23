Update:

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL AND SOUTHERN DUPAGE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 AM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still occuring with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon CDT for northeastern Illinois. __________________________________________________________________

Update:

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL AND SOUTHERN DUPAGE COUNTIES... At 1055 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over south Naperville and northern Plainfield, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. The strongest winds are moving into Bolingbrook. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Downers Grove, Woodridge, Lemont, Burr Ridge, Westmont, Lisle, Darien, Willowbrook and Willow Springs. This includes... Argonne National Laboratory. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 268 and 276. I-355 between mile markers 12 and 17. __________________________________________________________________

Update:

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL AND SOUTHERN DUPAGE COUNTIES... At 1035 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bolingbrook, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Downers Grove, Woodridge, Lemont, Burr Ridge, Westmont, Lisle, Darien, Willowbrook and Willow Springs. This includes... Argonne National Laboratory. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 268 and 276. I-355 between mile markers 12 and 17. ____________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 1022 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sugar Grove, or near Aurora, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Lombard, Woodridge, Hinsdale, Lemont, Burr Ridge, Oak Brook, Westmont, Lisle, Darien, Warrenville, Willowbrook, Clarendon Hills and Willow Springs. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 268 and 276. I-88 between mile markers 121 and 134. I-355 between mile markers 12 and 22. This includes... Argonne National Laboratory, Benedictine University, Morton Arboretum, and North Central College.