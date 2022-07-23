Update:

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KENDALL AND SOUTHERN KANE COUNTIES... At 935 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sugar Grove, or near Aurora, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Aurora, Oswego, Batavia, Geneva, Yorkville, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Boulder Hill, Elburn, Big Rock and Kaneville. This includes... Aurora University, Fermilab, IL Math and Science Academy, and Waubonsee Community College. Including the following interstate... I-88 between mile markers 102 and 120. ___________________________________________________________________



