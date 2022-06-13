The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 809 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Valparaiso, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Valparaiso, Kouts, Malden, Dunns Bridge and Boone Grove. This includes... Porter County Fairgrounds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Indiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Indiana.

