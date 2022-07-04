Update 6:27PM CDT…

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. __________________________________________________________________

Updated 6:15PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES... ...WARNING CANCELLED FOR DU PAGE AND KENDALL CO At 615 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Romeoville, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Joliet, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Lemont, Crest Hill, Palos Heights, Ingalls Park, Palos Park, Preston Heights, Fairmont, Rockdale and Crystal Lawns. This includes... University of St. Francis, Chicagoland Speedway... Route 66 Raceway, Joliet Slammers Baseball, and Lewis University. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 257 and 267. I-80 between mile markers 132 and 140. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 11. ___________________________________________________________________

Update 5:57PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KENDALL...NORTHWESTERN WILL...SOUTHERN DUPAGE AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES...WARNING HAS RXPIRED FOR KANE COUNTY At 556 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bolingbrook, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Lemont, Darien, Crest Hill, Montgomery, Palos Heights, Boulder Hill, Ingalls Park and Palos Park. This includes... Argonne National Laboratory, University of St. Francis, Chicagoland Speedway...Route 66 Raceway, Joliet Slammers Baseball, and Lewis University. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 255 and 271. I-80 between mile markers 131 and 140. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 14. ___________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... South central Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 543 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Aurora, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Palos Hills, Yorkville, Lemont, Burr Ridge, Lisle, Darien and Crest Hill. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 255 and 273. I-80 between mile markers 131 and 140. I-88 between mile markers 118 and 125. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 16. This includes... Argonne National Laboratory, University of St. Francis, Aurora University, Benedictine University, Chicagoland Speedway...Route 66 Raceway, Joliet Slammers Baseball, Lewis University, and North Central College.