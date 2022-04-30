Update 5:47PM…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OGLE...EASTERN WINNEBAGO AND NORTHWESTERN BOONE COUNTIES... At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cherry Valley, or near Belvidere, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Timberlane, New Milford, Monroe Center and Caledonia. This includes... Boone County Fairgrounds, Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Rivets Baseball, and Rockford Speedway. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 111 and 123. I-90 between mile markers 1 and 23. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central Illinois. _____________________________________________________________________

Update 5:30PM…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OGLE...WINNEBAGO AND NORTHWESTERN BOONE COUNTIES... At 530 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Davis Junction, or 8 miles south of Rockford Airport, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Davis Junction, Hillcrest, Stillman Valley, Timberlane, New Milford, Lindenwood, Monroe Center and Caledonia. This includes... Boone County Fairgrounds, Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Rivets Baseball, and Rockford Speedway. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 101 and 123. I-90 between mile markers 1 and 23. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central Illinois. ________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Ogle County in north central Illinois... Winnebago County in north central Illinois... Northwestern Boone County in north central Illinois... * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 513 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms was located from Rockford to Chana, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, Rochelle, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Byron, Oregon, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Davis Junction, Durand, Hillcrest, Stillman Valley and Timberlane. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 100 and 123. I-88 between mile markers 75 and 77. I-90 between mile markers 1 and 23. This includes... Boone County Fairgrounds, Lowden State Park, Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Rivets Baseball, and Rockford Speedway.