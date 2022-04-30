Update 6:44PM…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR EASTERN KENDALL AND GRUNDY COUNTIES...LIVINGSTON PORTION CANCELLED... At 643 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Yorkville to south of Mazon, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Aurora, Joliet, Plainfield, Oswego, Yorkville, Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Braidwood, Coal City, Montgomery, Boulder Hill, Diamond, Gardner, Mazon, Braceville, South Wilmington, Godley, Carbon Hill and Plattville. This includes... Gebhard Woods State Park, Grundy County Speedway and Fairgrounds, and William G Stratton State Park. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 226 and 234. I-80 between mile markers 107 and 122. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. ____________________________________________________________________

Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 625 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Livingston County in central Illinois... Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 624 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Newark to near Cornell, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Joliet, Plainfield, Oswego, Yorkville, Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Braidwood, Coal City, Dwight, Montgomery, Boulder Hill, Diamond, Gardner, Odell, Mazon, Newark, Braceville and South Wilmington. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 209 and 233. I-80 between mile markers 107 and 122. This includes... Gebhard Woods State Park, Grundy County Speedway and Fairgrounds, and William G Stratton State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central, north central and northeastern Illinois.