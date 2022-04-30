Update 8PM…

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL FORD AND NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for east central Illinois. _____________________________________________________________________

Updated 7:45PM…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL FORD AND NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES... At 742 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ashkum, or 7 miles northwest of Gilman, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Ford and northwestern Iroquois Counties, including the following locations... Thawville. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 276 and 285. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for east central Illinois. ____________________________________________________________________

Update 7:25PM…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...CENTRAL FORD AND NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES... At 724 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Piper City, or near Chatsworth, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 724 PM, quarter size hail was reported in Chatsworth with this storm. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near... Gilman around 740 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Thawville. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 276 and 285. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and east central Illinois. ____________________________________________________________________

Update 7:15PM…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...CENTRAL FORD AND NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES... At 711 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Forrest, or near Chatsworth, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near... Chatsworth around 720 PM CDT. Piper City around 725 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Sibley, Strawn and Thawville. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 276 and 285. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and east central Illinois. ___________________________________________________________________

Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 656 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Livingston County in central Illinois... Ford County in east central Illinois... Western Iroquois County in east central Illinois... * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 656 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fairbury to near Saybrook to 8 miles northeast of Le Roy, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Fairbury around 705 PM CDT. Forrest around 710 PM CDT. Gibson City and Chatsworth around 720 PM CDT. Piper City around 735 PM CDT. Gilman, Onarga and Buckley around 750 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Melvin, Thawville, Loda, Sibley, Roberts, Strawn and Elliott. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 265 and 285. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and east central Illinois.